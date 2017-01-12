Murfreesboro woman who tried to self-abort pleads guilty to felony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman accused of trying to end her pregnancy with a coat hanger has pleaded guilty to a felony.

Court documents show 32-year-old Anna Yocca pleaded guilty this week to attempted procurement of a miscarriage.

The court documents say the Murfreesboro woman was sentenced to one year with credit for time served. She had been incarcerated since December 2015, and jail officials say she has been released.

Police said Yocca filled a bathtub with water in September 2015 and attempted an abortion with a coat hanger. After she began bleeding, her boyfriend took her to a hospital and doctors delivered a 24-week-old, 1.5-pound baby.

The public defender's office did not comment and prosecutors didn't immediately return a phone message.