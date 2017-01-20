Nearly 6000 expected at Nashville protest march

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- Nearly 6,000 people have registered to join a protest march in Nashville Saturday morning.

Event organizers say the gathering is intended to show solidarity with tomorrow’s Women’s March on Washington.

The Nashville march will get underway at Cumberland Park beginning at 10 a.m. Power Together Tennessee describes the event as an inclusive march for anyone supporting women’s rights.

Organizers say they hope to “present a united front of resistance regarding discriminatory legislation policies that violate human rights.”