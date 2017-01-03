New Tenn. high school civics exam based on citizenship test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- A number of new state laws went into effect as the New Year began.

Among them, a provision that eliminates the possibility of parole for anyone convicted of a vehicular homicide involving drugs or alcohol.

Another new Tennessee law allows for reduced fees for lifetime handgun carry permits.

Students are now required to take a civics test to receive a high school diploma. The exam is based on the U.S. citizenship test and students have to score 60 percent or better to pass.

Another new measure requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to begin collecting data on police involved deaths.