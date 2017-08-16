Niagara U dropping SAT & ATC admission requirement

By Eileen Buckley 1 minute ago
    Niagara University President Fr. James Maher announces new policy.
    

Niagara University is making a bold move to no longer require the SAT and ACT for admission by the fall of 2018.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says University leaders held a news conference to announce the new 'test-optional' policy.