NPR Music App Experience Folded Into NPRMusic.org

In 2012 we launched the NPR Music app, a standalone music experience designed to showcase the best music content from NPR and NPR stations. Today we're announcing that we are ending support for the app on both iPhone and iPad.

Our goal with the NPR Music app was to "delight music lovers of all tastes and styles." While we believe we achieved that, we've also come to realize that our other platforms - namely NPR Music's responsive site - would allow us to bring our content to the widest possible audience, regardless of the platform they were on. Retiring the NPR Music app will allow us to focus on continuing to improve those platforms, without sacrificing the content we know you love.

The NPR Music app was - and still is - loved by many of its diehard fans, so we've made sure to incorporate its best features into our website and other mobile apps, while also providing improved experiences upon many of its current shortcomings. For example, all of NPR Music's great Tiny Desk Concert videos are fully watchable on NPR Music's responsive website, where you can also access all blogs, live shows, First Listens, and much more. Similarly, all recent and historical episodes of programs, including All Songs Considered and Alt.Latino, are available in NPR One, while all station streams are accessible via the NPR News app. For a full mapping of where current Music app features and content can be accessed on NPR Music's responsive site, please visit our help site.

We thank all of you for using and exploring the NPR Music app with us over the last few years, and we're excited to keeping delivering outstanding and unique content from stations and NPR Music.