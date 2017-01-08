NPR News Nuggets: 2-day Governor, Dabbing & Merry Christmas ... Again

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week's Morning Edition.

Congressional Dabbin'



Republican Congressman Roger Marshall of Kansas was sworn in by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday. As Morning Edition host David Greene said on Wednesday, Marshall's son, Cal, was also present and in the camera shot — dabbing. He raised his elbow and dropped his head down. You might know the dance move, but Paul Ryan didn't. Ryan asked if Cal was OK; he remained in his pose and replied yes. Then Ryan asked Cal if he needed to sneeze. Well, Cal gave up and took a normal photo. No good deed goes unpunished though, does it? Marshall informed Ryan on Twitter that Cal had been grounded for his stunt and well, it seems Ryan still might not be in the know on dabbing.

Short-term Successor

There are plenty of examples of people becoming the honorary mayor of cities for a day, but when it comes to Chuck Morse, he can really say he was the governor of New Hampshire for two days. As David Greene said on Thursday, Morse became governor on Tuesday morning, and his time in office ended on Thursday at noon. Now, Morse is back to his role as state Senate president, but with the additional title of former governor. All of this is a part of the political process as outgoing governor, Maggie Hassan, moves into a new elected role as a U.S. senator. But for his 60 hours in office, Morse got a full security detail, emergency preparedness briefings and someone reserved wall space in the state House for a portrait. No word on whether the last part was a joke.

It Ain't Over Yet

And really, it's just getting started. Christmas, that is. As David Greene said on Friday, it was Christmas Day on the island of Foula just off the coast of Scotland. The fine folk of Foula — all 30 of them — are big on tradition. That's Norse tradition, to be specific. This includes the use of the Julian calendar, on which Christmas comes 12 days after the rest of Britain. So let's say Dec. 25 through Jan. 5 wasn't the best Christmas and New Year's you've ever experienced, just join the celebration now. And if you want a chance to usher in 2017 again, New Year's Eve on Foula Island is Jan. 12. Happy holidays (take two)! Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.