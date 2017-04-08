NPR News Nuggets: Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Saga, Chicken Mail & Britney Spears

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week's Morning Edition.

Bob is Nobel, officially.

This has been a long time coming. And by long time, I mean since last October. Back then Bob Dylan was announced as the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature, and thus began the saga. It first started when Dylan was quiet for weeks afterward, making no announcement or acknowledgement of his award. Then when he broke his silence, he said he would to go the Swedish Academy for the Nobel ceremony and accept it. That, however, did not happen as planned. So as Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep said on Monday, when the long-time musician found himself in Stockholm for a concert, he thought it would be a good time to officially accept it. The ceremony was small, but Dylan did receive his award and afterward an academy representative called him "a very nice, kind man."

You've got mail ... and KFC

While it is National Letter Writing Month, and old-school enthusiasts might make an extra effort to send mail, postal services are still struggling as they have for quite some time. With less mail being sent, some countries are trying to find other ways to keep the institutions afloat. Last year, Finland rolled out a buddy program to help keep the country's elderly population company. This year, New Zealand is trying something new, too. As Morning Edition host Rachel Martin said on Tuesday, some residents in Tauranga, New Zealand, can get a crispy — and a bit greasy — chicken dinner along with their mail delivery. The New Zealand Post has partnered with Kentucky Fried Chicken to see if this program will help with the growing decline of mail. After all, we are in an age of instant gratification where the deliberate practice of writing out letters is lost on many, and a simple text can suffice. The program is still in a pilot stage with around 30 delivery drivers who will use their own vehicles to deliver that finger-licking-good chicken you love. And according to The Guardian, using mail trucks is not out of the question.

It's Britney!

In case you didn't know, Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday. Just how much stronger? Well let's just say she's so lucky, and she's a star, so she effectively postponed a primary election in another country. Yes, she's driving some people crazy, but here's the deal. As Morning Edition host David Greene said on Thursday, Israel's Labor Party had initially scheduled their primary election for July 3. Well, then the people decided it was politics against the music in Tel Aviv, where Spears has a concert scheduled that same day. A concert and a primary election on the same day might not sound like a toxic combination, but it turns out once this was on their radar a lot of people were worried about traffic congestion, and a lot of security guards were reportedly overcommitted. Does that mean Spears will be overprotected? I don't know. All in all, it seems like people had a good time with the news. The Labor Party's leader, Isaac Herzog has a nickname of Bougie. One Israeli TV station tweeted out, hit me Bougie one more time. People don't seem to be holding this against the pop music superstar, but if this were to happen again? Well, we'd just have to say: Oops! She did it again. Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.