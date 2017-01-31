Pants on Fire! Politifact creator to speak at MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMOT) -- The creator of the Pulitzer Prize winning Politifact fact-checking website will make a presentation here in the mid-state this week.

Duke University Professor and Politifact creator Bill Adair will speak at Middle Tennessee State Univeristy on Thursday morning. Perhaps a reflection of our times, Adair says fact-checking is now a global phenomenon.

“There are fact checkers everywhere, so there’s more fact checking not just in the United States, but in Europe and South America and we’re seeing some very promising growth of fact checking in Asia. So this is an important movement in Journalism, and it’s a recognition that the ecosystem of the media and politics has changed in the digital age."

Adair says his Tennessee speech will focus on what journalists got right and wrong during the 2016 election.

“(A) look back at the fact-checking that was done, what the lessons are from it and particularly what we need to do going forward to get our content in front of more people.”

To get the facts in front of more people, Adair and his team are working on a smartphone app that would check a politician’s statements instantly, as they’re spoken.

“(It) would detect when someone makes a statement and a fact check would pop up and say ‘That statement that the congressman just made? That’s false.’”

Bill Adair will speak in the Parliamentary Room of the Student Union Building on the MTSU campus Thursday morning beginning at 11:20 a.m.