Possible plea deal discussed in Holly Bobo slaying

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer has raised the possibility of a plea deal for one of three men charged with killing a Tennessee nursing student.

Michael Scholl, who represents Jason Autry, said in court Wednesday that he called Judge C. Creed McGinley about the procedure for approving a plea agreement in the case. Neither Scholl nor the judge discussed further details.

Scholl made the statement during a status hearing on charges against Autry in the death Holly Bobo.

Autry is charged with kidnapping, rape and murder. Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say two men found her skull in a wooded area in Decatur County in September 2014.

Two brothers, Zachary Adams and John Dylan Adams, are also charged with kidnapping, rape and murder.