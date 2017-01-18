Report: Investigation into deadly school bus crash continues

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A preliminary report says federal transportation safety officials are still investigating what caused a Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six students.

The National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday says on Nov. 21, a 24-year-old driver was bringing 37 elementary students home when the bus left the curvy road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree, collapsing the roof. The NTSB says the driver left his normal route.

Driver Johnthony Walker faces vehicular homicide charges.

Police estimate Walker drove 48 to 52 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone.

It says Walker, who worked for contractor Durham School Services, had one reportable and one non-

reportable crash since August 2016 driving school buses.The NTSB says the investigation continues to determine probable cause and issue safety recommendations.