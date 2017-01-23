Respect Nashville formed to fight Hate Crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (JON WOLFE) -- A coalition of metro officials, immigrant groups and citizens have launched a tracking and response program called Respect Nashville to address the post-election rise in hate-incidents in the city.

Among the most recent incidents: The Nashville Jewish Community Center received two bomb threats in 10 days, a gay friendly church found a swastika carved in its door and Moslem women have experienced name calling and violent threats.

Metro Council member Bob Mendes and others gathered these reports and groups affected into a coalition to increase tracking, create policy and send a message that respect is a Nashville value.

Muslim coalition member Zulfat (Zul-Fad) Suara, says her group is interested in educating everyone.

“This is the USA, the house belongs to everybody,” Suara said. “You need stand up, you need to be included, we need to have our voice heard.. it makes it about all of us together.”

Respect Nashville, the first coalition of its kind in Middle Tennessee, will collect data, train people on their rights and invite citizens, businesses and organizations to help them fight hate crime. The campaign’s organizer is Pratik Dash.

“In this city we’re all a family and we want to keep our home protected and safe,” he said.

Respect Nashville has a website and phone number where you can report hate incidents. Their non-emergency number is 615-669-6923 or visit respectnashville.org