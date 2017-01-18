RuCo student arrested for bringing a gun to school

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMOT) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says a Riverdale High School student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

In a press statement released late Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office says the gun was found in the 17-year-old male student's back pack.

RCSO says it received information that the student had brought a gun to school. School Resource Officer Shawn Jones approached the student who reportedly admitted he had a gun in the backpack.

Jones says the gun was not loaded, but a magazine with bullets was also found in the pack.

The student has been booked into the Rutherford County Juvenile Dentention Center charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Because the student is a juvenile, his name will not be disclosed.