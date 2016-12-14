Rutherford County evacuation order LIFTED

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Rutherford County authorities are allowing about 150 residents to return to their homes following an early morning evacuation.

Emergency crews evacuated dozens of homes in the Christiana area of the county and shut down part of I-24 Wednesday morning after a semi-truck carrying hazardous pool chemicals crashed and caught fire.

About 30 residents spent the day in an emergency shelter in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Sheriff's spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni said in a statement that the crash happened about 3 a.m. on Interstate 24 near the 89 mile marker, which is about 30 miles southeast of Nashville.

Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Tim Hooker told news organizations that the crash involved two trucks and at least one driver was taken to a hospital. No injuries have been reported from the chemicals.

Residents in the nearby Buchanan Estates were asked to evacuate. News outlets reported that about 100 homes were included.