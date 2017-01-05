South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Announces Candidacy for DNC Chair

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday his candidacy for the position of chairman of the Democratic National Committee. The election is set for the end of February.

Listen to this story:

Announcing his candidacy in a tweet Thursday, the South Bend mayor said, “It’s time for new leadership to deliver a fresh start for our party.”

The opening for the Democratic National Committee comes after Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned last July and interim chair, Donna Brazile, said she would not seek election for a full-term.

Buttigieg, who is in his second term, would resign as South Bend’s mayor if elected to the post.

Jason Critchlow is chairman of the Saint Joseph County Democratic Party. He says Mayor Pete, as his supporters call him, has the talent and record to mend the party’s recent election slumps.

“I see Pete Buttigieg having the ability to really inspire people, to want to get involved in their community, and want to see their community become a better place.”

Buttigieg will now have to pitch his campaign to about four-hundred fifty DNC members.