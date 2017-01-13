Statehouse Update: Inauguration, Holcomb Budget, Senate GOP Agenda

Gov. Eric Holcomb took the oath of office and delivered his budget to lawmakers this week, and Senate Republicans unveiled their priorities for the session.

Holcomb was sworn in as Indiana’s 51st governor in front of a crowd of around 3,000 people at the State Fairgrounds. In his inaugural address, he touted the state’s recent accomplishments, warned against complacency, and talked about meeting the challenges of addressing the state’s drug epidemic and building a work force for the future.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Curtis Hill, State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick and State Auditor Tera Klutz also took their oaths.

The Holcomb team also unveiled the governor’s proposed budget this week. It modestly increases K-12 education funding – 1 and 2 percent in the budget’s two years.

Holcomb also seeks pay raises for the State Police and a $100 million increase for the Department of Child Services.

And Senate Republicans rolled out their agenda. It includes a long-term road funding plan, replacing the state’s ISTEP test, dealing with the drug abuse crisis and reforming the state’s vaping regulations.