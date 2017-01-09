Storm Spurs Water Shortage Emergency in Santa Cruz

The recent storm is causing several problems for residents, including a drinking water shortage in the City of Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz city leaders say the storm damaged the Newell Creek Pipeline, the main artery from Loch Lomond Reservoir to the Graham Hill Water Treatment Plant. Officials say the pipeline, which is now shutdown, is leaking about 1,500 gallons per minute, a significant loss of supply.

Repairs are expected to take up to a week. Until then, the city will only be able to produce two-thirds of its normal supply. Residents are asked to cut back their usage by thirty percent to make up the difference until January 16.