Storm Spurs Water Shortage Emergency in Santa Cruz

By Erika Mahoney 1 hour ago
  • 9f30c745-fec6-4589-bb0a-19ab19e9e484
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The City of Santa Cruz asks water customers to reduce water use by thirty percent this week.
    City of Santa Cruz
  • 9b9d4c83-1d98-4fd2-beb2-6112cc80473b
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The storm damaged the Newell Creek Pipeline, causing it to leak 1,500 gallons per minue.
    City of Santa Cruz

The recent storm is causing several problems for residents, including a drinking water shortage in the City of Santa Cruz. 

Santa Cruz city leaders say the storm damaged the Newell Creek Pipeline, the main artery from Loch Lomond Reservoir to the Graham Hill Water Treatment Plant. Officials say the pipeline, which is now shutdown, is leaking about 1,500 gallons per minute, a significant loss of supply. 

Repairs are expected to take up to a week. Until then, the city will only be able to produce two-thirds of its normal supply. Residents are asked to cut back their usage by thirty percent to make up the difference until January 16.  