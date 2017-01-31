Tenn. academics sign petition protesting Trump immigration order

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMOT) -- Count Tennesseans among the more than 11,000 American Academics who’ve signed a petition protesting President Trump’s immigration order.

The petition says the order is discriminatory, detrimental to the national interest, and calls on the president to reconsider.

Those signing include nearly 30 professors from Vanderbilt University and 16 from the University of Tennessee.

Other schools represented include Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, The University of Memphis. Sewanne, and East Tennessee State.

Would you like to see the petition for yourself?