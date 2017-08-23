Tenn. congressman calls President Trump 'dangerous'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen is accelerating his calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment following the president’s fiery speech Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Memphis Democrat has long been one of Trump’s most vocal critics. But following last night’s speech Cohen tweeted harshest critiques of the president, saying he is a “danger” and “morally, ethically and intellectually incapable of being the POTUS.”

Republican Rep. Diane Black tweeted a very different reaction, saying she is “Thankful for a strong Commander in Chief who puts America’s safety and security first.”