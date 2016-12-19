Tenn. electors vote for Trump in spite of considerable pressure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — There was a little drama at the State Capitol building Monday morning as Tennessee’s electors cast their Electoral College votes.

The Tennessean says a protester shouting from the gallery was escorted from the building. No word yet if the woman was arrested.

The vote procedure began at 9 a.m. and took less than 30 minutes. The eleven electors voted unanimously for Donald Trump.

The electors have been bombarded for weeks by letters, emails and phone calls from Trump detractors asking them to change their votes. But Tennessee state law requires that the electors vote in line with election results.

Trump won in Tennessee by an overwhelming margin.