Tenn. enviro group opposes Trump EPA nominee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- The Tennessee chapter of the environmental group Moms Clean Air Force is running TV ads in Tennessee largest cities opposing President-elect Donald Trump's EPA Secretary nominee Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt’s Senate Committee confirmation hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Clean Air Force spokesperson Lindsay Pace is a Chattanooga resident. She says EPA regulations have transformed the city’s air in recent years.

“Through the Clean Air Act our city has literally been transformed into the air quality we appreciate today. As a mom and as a parent it really concerns me that some of these standards that protect our kid’s health could be rolled back under a Pruitt administration.”

The Associated Press notes that Pruitt filed 14 lawsuits against the EPA as Oklahoma’s Attorney General, usually claiming federal overreach.

A Pruitt spokesman disputes environmentalist's characterization of Pruitt’s record, saying that his “team has held bad actors accountable and protected stewardship of Oklahoma's natural resources."

