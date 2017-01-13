Tenn. lawmakers face deadline for filing new legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Tennessee lawmakers have less than a month to file measures they want considered during this year's legislative session.

Bills filed after the Feb. 9 deadline must to get special committee approval.

House members are limited to filing 15 bills each. The chamber's rules also say the body won't take up legislation unless it also has a Senate sponsor.

Among the bills filed so far a proposal to place a lifetime cap on welfare, additional faith-based restrictions on the counseling profession, a jury duty exemption for seniors, and a measure overturning the ban on silencers for firearms.