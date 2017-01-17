Tenn. Senator Lamar Alexander leads hearing on Trump cabinet nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charter school advocate Betsy DeVos is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, prompting pushback from teachers unions. But Democrats and activists also are raising concerns about how her conservative Christian beliefs and advocacy for family values might impact minority and LGBT students.

The wealthy Republican donor's financial and political clout will be on display on Tuesday as she goes before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which has members who have benefited from her largesse. Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a statement that DeVos "will work tirelessly to ensure every child has access to a high quality education."

She met her husband Dick DeVos, an heir to the Amway marketing empire, while attending a Christian college. Dick DeVos unsuccessfully ran for governor of Michigan in 2006. During that campaign he suggested that schools should teach intelligent design along with evolution. The couple has four children, none of whom attended public school.