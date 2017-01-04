Tennessee Congressional Rep. gets powerful committee chairmanship

WASHINGTON, DC (WMOT) -- Tennessee Congresswoman Diane Black is the new Chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee.

Black is set to replace Rep. Tom Price who hopes to be confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump’s new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Tennessean says Black was named to the post in spite of the fact that several other committee members have seniority.

In a statement announcing the appointment, the Sumner County Republican vowed that her top priority would be the repeal of President Obama’s signature health care law, commonly referred to as Obamacare.