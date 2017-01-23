Tennessee dodges weekend weather that killed 18

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) -- There were reports of power outages and downed trees across the extreme Southeast corner of Tennessee monday morning, but otherwise the state seems to have been spared by the storms that killed 18 across the southeast over the weekend.

At least 14 people were killed Suday in Georgia as the fast-moving storms tore across the state, with at least one deadly tornado reported before dawn and violent storms still rumbling after nightfall.

Four people were killed Saturday in Mississippi when the system began its push across the Deep South.