Tennessee at the fore-front of movement to amend the Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- Tennessee legislators are moving ahead with plans to host a nationwide planning session for a Constitutional Convention this summer.

Congress has always convened so-called “Article V” conventions in the past. But fiscal conservatives are spearheading a movement to have the states call a convention to force the Federal Government to balance its budget.

Tennessee is one of 28 states to sign on to the convention idea. At least six more would be required to make it happen.

Senator Brian Kelsey says Tennessee lawmakers are so sure a convention will take place they plan to host delegates from all 50 states in Nashville in July to plan the event.

“That will do two things. It will set forth the rules for the future Convention of States and the Balanced Budget Amendment, and it will also propose a date for Congress to actually call that convention…and a place.”

Legal scholars worry that once such a convention is underway, delegates might make wholesale changes to the Constitution. Senator Kelsey says that’s one of the topics a planning session would address, but also says Tennessee’s delegates would not be likely to sign off on changes beyond the balanced budget amendment.

“In Tennessee it’s actually a felony to take up an issue outside that for which a convention was called. So I feel certain that will not be taking place with any of our delegates.”

Changes have been proposed to the U.S. Constitution 34 times over the years. Twenty-seven have been ratified.

The 18th Amendment launching prohibition is the only one to ever be repealed. It was overturned by the 21st Amendment in 1933.