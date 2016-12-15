Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill seeking to legalize medical pot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are introducing legislation that would allow the use of marijuana for a variety of medical conditions in Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports that the measure sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby and Steve Dickerson of Nashville would allow 50 growing operations around the state, including 15 in economically distressed areas.

The bill envisions the state generating revenue through licensing by three state departments: Agriculture, Safety and Health. Each agency would develop their own rules and costs for licensing.

Medical practitioners would also have to obtain a special license to be able to prescribe medical marijuana, and patients would have to get a $35 medical card.

Previous efforts to have Tennessee join the other 28 states that allow medical marijuana have failed in recent years.