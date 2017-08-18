Tennessee's undocumented immigrants fear DACA will die

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- Some 8,000 plus undocumented Tennessee residents and their families are holding their collective breath as they await the Trump Administration’s decision on DACA.

The Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program was initiated by former President Obama. It extends certain rights, including temporary freedom from deportation, to undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children.

As a candidate, President Donald Trump panned the program and vowed to end it as soon as he took office. But so far DACA has been allowed to continue.

However, 10 States Attorneys General, including Tennessee’s AG, have vowed to sue President Trump if he doesn’t end the deferment by September 5.

Lisa Sherman Nikolaus is policy director for the Tennessee Immigrants and Refuge Rights Coalition. She says the state’s undocumented residents fear DACA will soon be terminated.

“I think it’s really motivated people to stand up for their rights, and so we’ve seen the immigrant community take bold action to show that they’re here to stay and to fight against deportation and to fight to protect themselves.”

Eighteen-year-old Middle Tennessee resident Dulte (DUAL-teh) Castro is one of those DACA children. She fought back tears to express he resolve.

“This is all that we know, and I will fight, because I consider this my country. This is my home.”

