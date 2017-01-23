Thousands march in support of women in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Thousands of people are marching on city streets in Memphis and Nashville as part of a worldwide wave of demonstrations in support of women following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The marches on Saturday in Tennessee are in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, where hundreds of thousands gathered to send Trump a message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. More than 600 "sister marches" were planned around the world.

Media outlets say the downtown Memphis march began at the D'Army Bailey Courthouse and was ending at the National Civil Rights Museum.

In Nashville, the march was moving from Cumberland Park to Public Square. In both cities, marchers called for more support for women's rights, racial equality and ending violence.