Trombones to the rescue in Flood swamped Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- Hurricane ravaged Texas, Florida and Puetro Rico are no longer front page news, but all three still struggling to recover.

A Nashville based musician is offering up a unique way to help that has Music City flair.

Derek Hawkes is a trombonist with the Nashville Symphony. He's helped organize a benefit concert for band programs in the Houston area that suffered storm losses.

Hawkes is just one of the musicians participating in DFW Trombones for Houston. He says the damage to band programs in the area has been extensive.

“An enormous amout of programs have suffered from this hurricane; suffered capital losses in some instances all the way to throwing out every piece of music they own and every last music stand they own. Obviously instruments have been destroyed.”

The benefit concert will take place November 15 at the High School in Plano, Texas, a Dallas suburb where Hawkes went to school. Among the music to be performed is the 100-year-old official Houston Municipal Song.

“Arranger Joe (indecipherable) has arranged it for trombone choir which will be played to wrap up the show and to serve as a final nod of the head and tip of the cap to those in Houston that we’re trying to support.

In addition to Hawkes, trombonists with the Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Ft. Worth Symphony Orchestras will be participating. Musicians with the Slideshow Trombone Ensemble will also perform.

If you can’t attend the Dallas benefit you can still participate by donating securely online using the links below.