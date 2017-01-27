Trump Heads To The Pentagon With An Eye On The War Against ISIS

Donald Trump pays his first presidential visit to the top brass at the Pentagon on Friday afternoon and is widely expected to follow up on his campaign pledge calling for a stepped-up war against the Islamic State.

The president is also likely to address another campaign theme, his call for an expanded U.S. military that would include more troops as well as more hardware.

In another development, Trump said he still believes that torture works as a way to extract information from detainees, but he would defer to his defense secretary, James Mattis, who opposes such measures.

"I don't necessarily agree," Trump said following a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. But, he added, referring to Mattis, "He will override, because I'm giving him that power."

In the runup to the election, Trump boasted of a secret plan to crush the Islamic State but declined to release details. At times, he sharply criticized the generals he now commands, but he also said he would give them a month to come up with a new plan to fight ISIS.

The president repeatedly dismissed Barack Obama's military campaign against ISIS as insufficient.

"The last administration had a strategy that was more of an indirect approach, and it was certainly a long-term approach," retired Army Lt. Gen. David Barno told NPR's Morning Edition. "I think President Trump might be looking for something with some quicker results and that could put some new options on the table."

Obama ordered an air campaign against the extremist group in the summer of 2014 as ISIS was surging across Syria and Iraq. The U.S. military, working with local forces, has pushed the Islamic State out of all Iraqi cities except Mosul, where an offensive has been underway for the past four months. ISIS has also lost territory in Syria, though it still holds key cities and towns in the eastern part of the country.

The U.S. currently has about 6,000 military personnel in Iraq and Syria, including trainers, advisers and special operators. Under Obama, the U.S. focus was on the air campaign, and the U.S. forces are not supposed to be involved in combat.

The U.S. forces have been guided by the mantra of working "by, with and through" local forces in Iraq and Syria, rather than having a large U.S. force leading the way.

Trump could "certainly use more military force. He could elect to put American boots on the ground in larger numbers," Barno said.

The president will conduct a ceremonial swearing in of his defense secretary, James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general. By all appearances, they have a good relationship and share a belief that the military could use more manpower.

However, a number of their stated positions have been at odds. For example, Mattis is a strong believer in long-standing U.S. alliances, including NATO, which Trump has called "obsolete." The president also has sent contradictory messages with his own statements.

While calling for a bulked-up military, which currently has an annual budget of some $600 billion, Trump has also pointed to expensive programs, such as the F-35 Lightning II. The next-generation fighter is the most expensive ever, with a price tag currently pegged at around $130 million per plane. Trump says the cost needs to come down.

