Two mid-state communities named top small cities in the nation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- Another feather in Williamson County’s cap. A new study lists Brentwood and Franklin among the best small cities in the country.

Our reporting partners at Wallethub.com ranked more than 1200 small towns nationwide, comparing 31 factors. Among the categories included: crime rates, quality of life, weather, commute times, and walkability.

Brentwood broke the top ten, coming in fifth in the nation. Franklin just missed the top 20 coming in at 22.

Wallet hub notes that both cities are quite affluent. They pegged Brentwood’s annual median income at $142,000 a year while Franklin residents pull down an average of $86,000 annually.

Jill Gonzalez is a Wallethub analyst.

“Home ownership rates are quite high in Brentwood. It’s about 92 percent, one of the highest numbers we’ve seen. And the unemployment rate in both of these places is very low at just around three percent. It’s really hard to get any lower than three percent across the country.”

Gonzales says the two cities also enjoyed top rated public services.

“We’re also seeing that the school systems really hold up here. The health care system are great. Public hospitals get good reviews year after year. So real, across the board, good stuff.”

Williamson County’s top two towns were the highest scoring cities in the south. The four highest ranking cities are all in the northern half of the country, including Milton, Massachuetts; Leawood, Kansas; Lexington, Massachusetts; and Princeton, New Jersey.

Twenty-four other Tennessee cities made the Wallethub list, including Spring Hill, Mt. Juliet, Collierville and Germantown.

Would you like to review the complete 2017 Best Small Cities in America list?