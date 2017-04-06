U.S. Launches Airstrikes Against Syria After Chemical Attack By Jessica Taylor, Tom Bowman • 5 hours ago TweetShareGoogle+Email View Slideshow 1 of 2 The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9. The more than 50 Tomahawk missile strikes were carried out against Shayrat air base in Homs province from the USS Porter and USS Ross in the Eastern Mediterranean. View Slideshow 2 of 2 President Trump leaves the podium at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday night after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week's chemical attack against civilians. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.