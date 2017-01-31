The Veterans Administration got $2.5 billion to add more doctors, nurses and other staff. An NPR investigation finds that total staff didn't rise much more than it might have without that money. We examine reasons why it's hard to bring new medical personnel into the VA, including a cumbersome hiring process. Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.
VA Says Competition With Private Sector Is An Obstacle To Hiring More Medical Staff
By Patricia Murphy, Quil Lawrence • 16 minutes ago