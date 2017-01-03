Vandy doc says mid-state seeing spike in severe flu cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMOT) -- A Vanderbilt doctor says the number of people hospitalized with the flu has jumped dramatically since Christmas.

Infectious disease specialist William Schaffner tells WSMV-TV that he typically sees one or two hospitalized with the flu, but in the last few days 60 cases have been reported.

Doctor Schaffner suspects holiday travel has brought an especially severe strain of the flu into Middle Tennessee.

He notes that the old, the young and pregnant women are especially vulnerable.

Schaffner recommends anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot should do so as soon as possible.