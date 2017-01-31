Weekend shooting leaves two Murf. residents wounded

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (MARRESA BURKE) -- Murfreesboro Police say the department’s Violent Crimes Unit will investigate a weekend shooting that left two people wounded.

A Police incident report quotes witnesses saying a party was going on at the University Ridge apartment complex on South Rutherford at around one a.m. Saturday morning. Many of those living in the complex are students at Middle Tennessee State.

One witness tells WMOT News that a bullet came through her window and went through a wall.

Police found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

The report also says police responded to a nearby Shell gas station due to two victims being struck at the complex.

The victims were rushed to the emergency room. There is no word on their condition of victims at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call Murfreesboro Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).