What should we do about confederate monuments?

A discussion about what we should do with Confederate monuments and other public commemorations of troubling parts of our American past. Two University of St. Thomas deans took up the issue as part of the university's "Hot Topics: Cool Talk" series.

Should we erase all reminders of our racist history? What's the best way to achieve justice and have a healthy, pluralistic society?

Yohuru Williams is the new Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Robert Vischer is Dean of the Law School. They spoke September 25, 2017 at the Terrence J. Murphy Institute for Catholic Thought, Law and Public Policy at St. Thomas.

Robert Vischer's book, mentioned by Yohuru Williams near the end of the discussion, is "Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Morality of Legal Practice: Lessons in Love and