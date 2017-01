For decades, certain Chicagoans have been using a strange--even offensive--piece of slang that often involves the question: “Who’s Your Chinaman?” So where did this term come from? Why do we use it? And is it actually racist?

WBEZ’s Monica Eng dug into these questions for our Curious City podcast. She’s here to talk about the funky theories and most likely origin of the word. But she also wrestles with its racial implications.