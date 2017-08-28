Will Harvey's torrential rains reach Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (OSBORNE) -- The Weather Service office in Nashville says it’s not sure yet what kind of impact the remnants of Hurricane Harvey might have here in Tennessee.

Meteorologist Faith Borden says the various models used to predict mid-state weather are giving conflicting readings.

“Right now most of the models have the moisture either going south of Tennessee or North of Tennessee by this weekend, for Labor Day Weekend associated with Harvey.”

A good chance of rain is in the current forecast for every day this week, but Borden says that rain is associated with a cold front moving through the mid-state, not with Harvey.

She does have a caution, however, for Tennesseans who may be planning to drive west in the next day or two to lend a hand in Texas.

“If you head south along (Interstate) 10, let’s say, that is probably where the bulk of the moisture from Harvey is going. It’s not going to be the buckets of rainfall that fell over the Texas area in the last couple days, but it is still going to be heavy at times. So please, be careful. Please turn around and don’t drown.”

Borden says Tennessee residents should keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days. Predictions will get more accurate as we move deeper into the week.