Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of the WMOT listening area

A MESSAGE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 600 AM CST FRI JAN 6 2017 ...ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE TODAY AND TONIGHT... .TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE TODAY AND CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT. FIRST ROUND OF SNOW WILL BEGIN ACROSS AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40 THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. A BRIEF LULL IN THE SNOW WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON BEFORE LIGHT SNOW RETURNS THIS EVENING BRINGING ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS ESPECIALLY FOR THE PLATEAU. TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS ON THE ORDER OF 0.5 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH POTENTIALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ACROSS THE PLATEAU. TNZ011-023>028-030>034-061900- /O.EXA.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.170106T1200Z-170107T0600Z/ PICKETT-HOUSTON-HUMPHREYS-DICKSON-CHEATHAM-DAVIDSON-WILSON-SMITH- JACKSON-PUTNAM-OVERTON-FENTRESS- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...BYRDSTOWN...ERIN...WAVERLY... NEW JOHNSONVILLE...MCEWEN...DICKSON...ASHLAND CITY... KINGSTON SPRINGS...NASHVILLE...LEBANON...MOUNT JULIET... CARTHAGE...SOUTH CARTHAGE...GORDONSVILLE...GAINESBORO... COOKEVILLE...LIVINGSTON...JAMESTOWN...ALLARDT 600 AM CST FRI JAN 6 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * TIMING...TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT. * FIRST ROUND...SNOW WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH AROUND 1PM. * SECOND ROUND...ACCUMULATING SNOW MAY RETURN THIS EVENING...MAINLY FOR EASTERN AREAS AND ON THE PLATEAU. * MAIN IMPACT...SLICK ROADS ESPECIALLY ACROSS BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 0.5 TO 1 INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE PLATEAU. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.