WMOT award winning stories from 2016

By Mike Osborne 1 hour ago

Credit electricwesternrecords.com

Here are WMOT’s winning entries in the Associated Press statewide news contest for 2016:

·         First Place – Best Writing: Rhiannon Gilbert, "5 Spot's Motown Mondays: Everyone Wants to Be Here"

·         First Place - Light Feature: Mike Osborne, "Giving til it Hurts: Troy Snell, Animal Rescuer"

·         Second Place – Best Writing: Stephen Leon Alligood, "Middle Tennessee's Mower Drivin' Man"

·         Honorable Mention – Serious News: Mike Osborne, "Tenn. Overdose Epidemic: People Often View Addiction as a Moral Failure."

·         Honorable Mention – Light Feature: Rhiannon Gilbert, "5 Spot's Motown Mondays: Everyone Wants to be Here."

·         Honorable Mention – Best Writing: Mike Osborne, "Tenn. Overdose Epidemic: People Often View Addiction as a Moral Failure."

·         Honorable Mention - Best Use of Sound: Mike Osborne, WMOT, Murfreesboro, "Giving til it Hurts: Homeless Advocate Jason Bennett."