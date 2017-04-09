WMOT award winning stories from 2016

Here are WMOT’s winning entries in the Associated Press statewide news contest for 2016:

· First Place – Best Writing: Rhiannon Gilbert, "5 Spot's Motown Mondays: Everyone Wants to Be Here"

· First Place - Light Feature: Mike Osborne, "Giving til it Hurts: Troy Snell, Animal Rescuer"

· Second Place – Best Writing: Stephen Leon Alligood, "Middle Tennessee's Mower Drivin' Man"

· Honorable Mention – Serious News: Mike Osborne, "Tenn. Overdose Epidemic: People Often View Addiction as a Moral Failure."

· Honorable Mention – Light Feature: Rhiannon Gilbert, "5 Spot's Motown Mondays: Everyone Wants to be Here."

· Honorable Mention – Best Writing: Mike Osborne, "Tenn. Overdose Epidemic: People Often View Addiction as a Moral Failure."

· Honorable Mention - Best Use of Sound: Mike Osborne, WMOT, Murfreesboro, "Giving til it Hurts: Homeless Advocate Jason Bennett."