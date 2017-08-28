WMOT Roots Radio Goes Big Tent with Yee-Haw During AmericanaFest 2017

Americana is celebrated as a big musical tent, and WMOT Roots Radio will embrace that by putting up a big musical tent at AmericanaFest 2017.

The Yee-Haw Tent, with seating for 500 people and rigged for our signature quality sound and staging, will be centrally located at 6th Ave. S. and Peabody Street, just a block south of the Music City Center and an easy walk from the Americana Business Conference home at the Westin Hotel.

The tent will be WMOT’s home away from home from Thursday to Saturday, with live programming featuring our station’s key shows, hosts and musical passions as we celebrate a year on the air as Roots Radio, serving all of Middle Tennessee with a 100,000 watt FM signal and a mission to amplify the Americana music movement.

Music City Roots will move from the Factory to the Yee-Haw Tent on Thursday night for its season opening show at 7 pm. The live radio/web show will offer official Americana showcase artists John Paul White, Pony Bradshaw, The Cactus Blossoms and an extended late night set by Lee Ann Womack and Friends.

Friday WMOT partners with NPR Music to present a full day of live performers from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with Webb Wilder, Kasey Chambers, Tyler Childers, Lindi Ortega, the North Mississippi All-Stars and Pony Bradshaw. Then WMOT host Greg Lee will host his weekly Bel-Aire Drive show as a live DJ Dance Party, featuring carefully curated 60s and 70s soul, funk and R&B.

Saturday is WMOT’s official Birthday Bash with music from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm. The planned lineup for Saturday features: Paul Thorn, Reckless Kelly, Whitney Rose, The Secret Sisters, The Deep Dark Woods, The O’Connor Band w/ Mark O’Connor, Lilly Hiatt, Texas Gentlemen, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Katie Pruitt and Vandoliers.

And the tent is just part of what we have planned during the year’s biggest Americana homecoming. On Wednesday, WMOT air hosts Jessie Scott and Craig Havighurst will anchor a live webcast from the entrance to the Ryman Auditorium before the Americana Honors & Awards show. From 4:30 on, we’ll host a live streaming watch party at the Family Wash in East Nashville so non ticket holders can enjoy the show itself.

Thursday afternoon features a special extended AmericanaFest edition of WMOT’s Wired In at Thiel Studio in the Pinnacle Building at 150 3rd Ave. S. The show with stars Brent Cobb, Tony Joe White and Lori McKenna, hosted by Jessie Scott, starts at 4 pm and is reserved for WMOT sustaining members and Americana Music Association badge holders.

And Your Witness will host his usual live broadcast Finally Fridays from the Family Wash from noon to 2:00 pm on Sept. 15 with musical guests Dustbowl Revival, David Luning, Jade Jackson and the Brother Brothers.

Yee-Haw Brewing Co., East Tennessee purveyors of ales and lagers, is a supporter of WMOT’s weekday afternoon drive time show with Jessie Scott.